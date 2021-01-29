Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 32,454 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 47,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,958,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,206,000 after purchasing an additional 393,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 157,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

NYSE HPE opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.31, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

