Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 22,794 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,794 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. 140166 downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.20.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $136.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $156.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.