Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Down 18.9%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) traded down 18.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.70 and last traded at $23.18. 27,068,004 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 21,171,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.92.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Nikola by 30,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Nikola by 6,177.4% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Nikola by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

