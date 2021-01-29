Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK) Director Morris Prychidny Buys 15,000 Shares

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK) Director Morris Prychidny acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.15 per share, with a total value of C$17,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 465,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$535,673.45.

Shares of TSE NHK traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.15. 168,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,143. The stock has a market cap of C$58.48 million and a P/E ratio of -15.48. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.97 and a 1 year high of C$2.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.48.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. Its land position covers an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property that consists of the Colomac Gold Project in the Northwest Territories.

