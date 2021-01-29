NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for NextEra Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.85.

NYSE:NEP opened at $79.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.62. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,897 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,757,000 after buying an additional 293,712 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,532 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 16.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,044 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

