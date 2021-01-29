NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 929.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,415 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.01. 52,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,572,254. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

