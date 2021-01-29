NEXT.coin (NEXT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,974.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $381,959.88 and approximately $6,974.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,376.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.02 or 0.01139814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.80 or 0.00473027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00037978 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008262 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002087 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

NEXT.coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

