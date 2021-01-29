Next Capital Management LLC Sells 2,626 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Next Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,015. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.06. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $72.58.

