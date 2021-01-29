Next Capital Management LLC Invests $209,000 in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 150,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $791,400.00. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,692,589 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,323. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.99. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $77.89.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.95 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.