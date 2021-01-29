Next Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,284,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,173,000 after acquiring an additional 396,845 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,884,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,666,000 after acquiring an additional 278,570 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 396,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,297,000 after acquiring an additional 172,961 shares during the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,826,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,935,000 after acquiring an additional 126,477 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.32. The stock had a trading volume of 19,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,970. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.26. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $219.09.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

