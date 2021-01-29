Next Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Next Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOTL. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 251,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 39,123 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 100,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 2,833.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 239,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 231,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.30. The stock had a trading volume of 829 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,273. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $46.54 and a 1 year high of $50.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average is $49.41.

