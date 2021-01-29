Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Price Up 7%

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)’s stock price rose 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.35 and last traded at $117.13. Approximately 737,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 442,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.43.

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.79. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,418 shares of company stock worth $7,283,547. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,048 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 217.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 119,417 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 144.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 83,774 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 290.1% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 99,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 74,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 643,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,859,000 after acquiring an additional 72,185 shares in the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

