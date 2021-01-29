NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.80. 1,226,123 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,158,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXE. Zacks Investment Research cut NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.69.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 12.44 and a quick ratio of 12.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at about $433,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 40.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 417,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 121,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.