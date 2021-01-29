Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lessened its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Newmont were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 428.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.1% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 107.0% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 369.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 781,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,611,000 after purchasing an additional 615,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $123,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,903.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $321,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,642,869.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,244 shares of company stock worth $2,796,264. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

