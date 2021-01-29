New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,091 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Masco worth $19,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,819,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,676,000 after buying an additional 432,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,110,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,053,543,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,272,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $676,591,000 after buying an additional 364,660 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 29.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,229,000 after buying an additional 877,006 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,644,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,926,000 after buying an additional 291,028 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $163,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,885.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average of $55.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.76.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

