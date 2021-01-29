New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,291 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Republic Services worth $22,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,328,000 after purchasing an additional 469,515 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 147.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 324,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,097,000 after purchasing an additional 193,385 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,222,000 after purchasing an additional 177,693 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 99.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 316,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,562,000 after purchasing an additional 158,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $12,634,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on RSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.62.

Republic Services stock opened at $91.88 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.