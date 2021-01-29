New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.61 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,262 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $18,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 754,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 198,260 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HPE opened at $12.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.31, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.