New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,130 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Western Digital worth $20,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Western Digital by 338.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 117.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.91.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $71.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.03.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.41. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

