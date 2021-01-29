New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172,708 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 14,657 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Halliburton worth $22,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Halliburton by 1,140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after buying an additional 9,245,437 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Halliburton by 1,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,625,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,637,000 after buying an additional 2,445,186 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,423,232 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,200,000 after buying an additional 1,752,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Halliburton by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $45,335,000 after buying an additional 885,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,298,903 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $15,652,000 after buying an additional 851,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.87.

NYSE:HAL opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

