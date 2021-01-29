New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NYMT. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.11.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 45.25 and a quick ratio of 45.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. On average, analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from New York Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 855,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $172,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 45.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 60,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $58,000. 53.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

