New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Shares Up 6.8%

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) was up 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.46 and last traded at $5.46. Approximately 527,728 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 407,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $453.31 million, a PE ratio of -49.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. On average, analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 629,741 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,512,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 494,093 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP increased its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 581,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 433,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 320,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,126,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

