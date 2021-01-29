New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on New Relic in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Relic from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. New Relic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $75.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.65 and a 200 day moving average of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. New Relic has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $80.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,087,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Henshall bought 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.74 per share, for a total transaction of $260,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,962,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in New Relic by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

