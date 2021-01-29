New Providence Acquisition (NASDAQ:NPA) Shares Up 7.8%

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) shares shot up 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.41 and last traded at $14.03. 1,531,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,947,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $247,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New Providence Acquisition by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire business through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

