New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.29

Shares of New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.24. New Jersey Mining shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 88,322 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC)

New Jersey Mining Company explores for, develops, and extracts gold, silver, and base metal resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. The company focuses on mining and milling of ore from its 100% owned the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho.

