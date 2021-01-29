Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $17.15, but opened at $15.60. Neuronetics shares last traded at $17.84, with a volume of 54,078 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $429,870.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,879.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $138,122.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,564.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,383 shares of company stock worth $622,058. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair raised shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $340.03 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The business had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 137.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.