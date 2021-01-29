Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.32 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.37. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at $9.46 EPS.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.45.

Shares of NBIX opened at $111.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.11. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.36 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $33,975,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,425,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $204,732.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,469 shares of company stock worth $37,247,868. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.