NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. NetScout Systems updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.60-1.67 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.60-1.67 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 620,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 100.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $31.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.65.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $155,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,337.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

