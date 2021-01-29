NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Michael F. Falcon Sells 18,624 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Michael F. Falcon sold 18,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $856,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $46.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

