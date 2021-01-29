NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Thomas H. Waechter Sells 1,393 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $62,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NTGR traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.50. 678,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,259. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $46.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

