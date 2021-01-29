Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,377 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 0.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Netflix worth $250,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 458,906 shares of company stock worth $240,726,569. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $532.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538,473. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $235.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

