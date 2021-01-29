NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Acquired by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 400.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTES. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NetEase by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,518,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,375,000 after buying an additional 136,605 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,766,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,481,000 after acquiring an additional 71,487 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of NetEase by 310.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 913,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,740,000 after purchasing an additional 690,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Overlook Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,925,000.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $117.24 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $128.38. The stock has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.41 and a 200 day moving average of $94.39.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.78.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

