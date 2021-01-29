Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nephros’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nephros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPH opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $83.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.88. Nephros has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter. Nephros had a negative net margin of 43.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nephros will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nephros stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,015 shares during the period. Nephros comprises about 1.1% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cowen Prime Services LLC owned about 3.42% of Nephros worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

