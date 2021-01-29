NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

NBT Bancorp has raised its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years.

NBTB stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.49. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $39.75.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBTB. TheStreet raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,118.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

