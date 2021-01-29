Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.13

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.13 and traded as high as $3.70. Navios Maritime shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 98,018 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $126.16 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 27.57% and a negative net margin of 48.99%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navios Maritime stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,791 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Navios Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Company Profile (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

