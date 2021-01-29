Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Acquired by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Navient by 24.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Navient by 9.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 18,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Navient by 8.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Navient by 9.4% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $11.55 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

