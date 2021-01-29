Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GASNY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Santander upgraded Naturgy Energy Group from an underweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Naturgy Energy Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $5.39.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

