National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NWLI opened at $186.50 on Wednesday. National Western Life Group has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $284.41. The company has a market cap of $678.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.15 and a 200-day moving average of $201.20.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 275.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

