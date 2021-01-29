National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NWLI opened at $186.50 on Wednesday. National Western Life Group has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $284.41. The company has a market cap of $678.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.15 and a 200-day moving average of $201.20.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter.
National Western Life Group Company Profile
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.
