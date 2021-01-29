National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

NCMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research cut their target price on National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.53 million, a P/E ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 94.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

