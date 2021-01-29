National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Shares of ENB opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

