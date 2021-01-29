National Bank Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.59. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Get Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) alerts:

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.13 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.50.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) stock opened at C$51.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.73. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of C$41.52 and a one year high of C$59.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.12 billion and a PE ratio of 19.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 15th. Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

About Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.