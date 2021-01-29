Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock’s previous close.

NDAQ has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.13. 62,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,471. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.38. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $144.40.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after buying an additional 45,412 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Nasdaq by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

