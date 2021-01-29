Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Holdings Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Nasdaq worth $18,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,894,000 after purchasing an additional 264,862 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $17,224,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 60.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 341,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 129,281 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $14,650,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 183.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 174,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,456,000 after purchasing an additional 113,213 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.97.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $139.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $144.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

