NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Shares Gap Up to $4.17

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.17, but opened at $4.61. NanoViricides shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 1,342 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NanoViricides in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in NanoViricides in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NanoViricides in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in NanoViricides by 60,928.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 107,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis.

