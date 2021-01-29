NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Shares Gap Up to $4.17

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.17, but opened at $4.61. NanoViricides shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 1,342 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52.
NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.
NanoViricides Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)
NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis.
