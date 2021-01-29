NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Trading Up 7.3%

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) shares traded up 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.02 and last traded at $68.24. 482,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 794,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.59.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. The business had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Gregory Norden sold 10,406 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $606,877.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,102.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $103,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,028.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,343 shares of company stock worth $3,183,251 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,604,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,143,000 after buying an additional 52,455 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 87.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,631,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,024 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 468,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

