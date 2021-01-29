NAGA (NGC) Trading Up 16.8% Over Last 7 Days

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. NAGA has a market cap of $3.79 million and $4,624.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAGA token can currently be purchased for $0.0527 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NAGA has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00066915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.50 or 0.00874690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00048915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.90 or 0.04103022 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017772 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014505 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA is a token. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. “

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

