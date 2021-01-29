NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Insider Sells $332,904.04 in Stock

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) insider Victoire G. Rankin sold 21,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $332,904.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NC opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $172.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.30 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 386.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface coal mines contracts to power generation companies and activated carbon producers. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. It also provides value-added contract mining and other services to aggregates, lithium, and other minerals producers; and contract mining services for independently owned mines and quarries.

