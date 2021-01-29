NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Insider Sells $332,904.04 in Stock

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) insider Victoire G. Rankin sold 21,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $332,904.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:NC opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $172.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $48.88.
NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.30 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.13%.
NACCO Industries Company Profile
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface coal mines contracts to power generation companies and activated carbon producers. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. It also provides value-added contract mining and other services to aggregates, lithium, and other minerals producers; and contract mining services for independently owned mines and quarries.
