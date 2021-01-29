Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Receives $31.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.
A number of analysts recently commented on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink lowered Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.
In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,725. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MYOV traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,365. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.99.
Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Myovant Sciences Company Profile
Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.
