MVL 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.61 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, MVL has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $27.64 million and $1.61 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00063256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.25 or 0.00769678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00043994 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.58 or 0.03793046 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00033610 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (MVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,717,989,857 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

MVL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.