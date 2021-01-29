Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Shares of Mustang Bio stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. Mustang Bio has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mustang Bio news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $266,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 20.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 254.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 107,879 shares during the period. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

