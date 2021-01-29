Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

MUR stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.27. 49,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,886,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.33.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $99,362.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,158 shares in the company, valued at $92,982.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,365 shares of company stock worth $384,383 over the last ninety days. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

